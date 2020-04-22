Tommy Chong is helping cannabis users who need it during Coronavirus blockade

Tommy Chong celebrated 4/20 earlier this week alongside Willie Nelson for the "Come and Toke It,quot; fundraiser to benefit the Last Prisoner Project. The nonprofit organization helps people who are still in prison because of outdated cannabis laws, but Chong has another charity project in the works.

The 81-year-old comedian and herb legend has not forgotten about the cannabis patients who are in need during the COVID-19 lockdown, and recently told Page six who has a "grass reserve,quot; to share.

the Cheech & Chong Star said she is "slowly rationing,quot; her stash, and that she is working with others in the medical marijuana community to help people who cannot go to dispensaries to access their medications.

"There are many people who depend on him and cannot get to his dispensary," Chong explained, adding that during these difficult economic times there are patients who cannot afford their medications. "I don't think I've paid for marijuana in 50 years. People give it to me for free. I can afford to give it away.

After six decades in the entertainment business, which led him to be one of the most important icons in the "stoner,quot; community, Chong and his comedy partner, Cheech Marin, have decided to capitalize on a new game for mobile devices. called Bud Farm.

Chong says he and Marin have been looking to make a "Cheech and Chong video game,quot; for a long time, and the opportunity finally presented itself when their son, Paris Chong, connected with Vancouver-based cannabis game publisher LDRLY Games.

Chong says the company came up with the idea, the brand and everything else, and he and Marin are "happy as hell." the In smoke Star says that LDRLY games are great at what they do, so the whole project worked very well.

Tommy Chong says that the new Bud Farm the game comes at the perfect time, as everyone is home under shelter-in-place orders. Now, people can focus on entertaining at home on their phones, and that's exactly what this game does.

According to the game description, Cheech and Chong are in the small village of Green Grass, without any drugs. They must start growing on their own, and when they do, they stumble upon a lucrative trading empire.

"With the crooked mayor in his back pocket, the children are on their way to getting rich and living their days lying on a beach like kings of the sun," says the description. Unfortunately for them, Sergeant Stedenko is hell-bent on jailing them for life. With the help of a strange cast of supporting characters, Cheech & Chong will pursue their dreams of fame and fortune, while staying one step ahead of the law. "

Cheech and Chong Bud Farm it is now available for free on Google Play and the Apple app store.



