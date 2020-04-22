Tommie from Love & Hip Hop introduces the giant new 55-inch butt! (Warning graph)

Tommie Lee is one of the most memorable personalities in the history of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. His outrageous demeanor made Tommie one of the most popular characters in the VH1 series.

And now her body is as scandalous as Tommie's personality. MTO News learned that Tommie recently underwent buttock augmentation surgery. And the results of the surgery are amazing.

According to online reports, Tommie added a lot of mass to his butt. Now his bottom is reported to be 55 inches around.

To get an idea of ​​how big the change is, this is what Tommie's body looked like:

And this is her now:

Tommie will not be returning to the Love & Hip Hop franchise this season (ninth show). This is not surprising, since she was also not in the eighth season of the show.

Tommie, whose real name is Atasha Chizzaah Jefferson, was a core cast member on the sixth and seventh seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Before that, he was a cast member in his fifth season.

Most of her stories surrounded Tommie's romance with Scrapp DeLeon and her enmity with Joseline Hernández.