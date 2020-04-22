Tommie from Love & Hip Hop introduces the giant new 55-inch butt! (Warning graph)

Tommie Lee is one of the most memorable personalities in the history of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. His outrageous demeanor made Tommie one of the most popular characters in the VH1 series.

And now her body is as scandalous as Tommie's personality. MTO News learned that Tommie recently underwent buttock augmentation surgery. And the results of the surgery are amazing.

According to online reports, Tommie added a lot of mass to his butt. Now his bottom is reported to be 55 inches around.

