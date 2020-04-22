Tiffany Haddish becomes shy over rumors of their common relationship

Instagram

When asked to clarify her relationship with the rapper from & # 39; Glory & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; she says hilariously to the co-host of & # 39; Today & # 39; Hoda Kotb who shares her bed with lots of clean clothes.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddish he's shyly playing about his rumored romance with the rapper and actor Common after the couple appeared in a new ad for the Bumble dating app.

The actress rejected questions about her relationship with the Oscar winner during an interview on Wednesday April 22 "Today"Show after previously revealing that she had isolated herself with the rap star and was joking that she might be pregnant.

"That was exclusive," he told the comedian. Cedric the entertainer in another online chat "And since we are in quarantine, I can't get my (contraceptive) vaccine, so let's see what happens!"

<br />

The "Girls Tour"Star and Common have also teamed up to promote the Bumble dating app, showing how the platform can help couples meet, despite social estrangement.

"You look very beautiful," Common says in the video shared on Bumble's Instagram account on Wednesday.

"You look very handsome," Haddish replies.

<br />

Despite the flirty announcement, Haddish told the co-host of "Today" Hoda Kotb she does not share her bed with anyone.

<br />

"Now it's just me in my room and all my clothes clean," Haddish said. "I have a lot of clean clothes by my side, so I feel like someone is in bed."