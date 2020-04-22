Tia Mowry has an elegant response to critics of her aging

WENN / Instar

It all starts after the 41-year-old actress posted to her Instagram account a photo of her flaunting her naked face along with her gray-haired afro hair, prompting people to point out her aging.

People around the world grow old, whether they want to or not. The same case happened to Aunt mowry, who proudly tossed her gray hair on social media a few days ago. However, some people chose to criticize her for her aging, and now the 41-year-old actress has returned with a classy response.

Taking on her Instagram account, Tia shared a photo of herself in the pool along with a caption that read: "It's a blessing # to grow old. # Gray hairs are signs of wisdom. # Wrinkles are signs that you've laughed." . stretch marks and stretched stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving birth "birth."

In her empowerment post, she also urged others to embrace her body as it is. "No more perky breasts are the signs that you once fed your babies. # Embrace it. Because getting old, getting old, being HERE is a #beautiful," she wrote.

The post that got people talking was shared last week on the photo-sharing site. Flaunting her bare face, the Disney student wrote in the caption, "Lately it's been me and my #fro."

While some people loved her natural beauty, others pointed to her gray hair. "How old is he? I can't believe he already has gray hair," one wondered, with a patter, "Right, he's too young to give a big vibe from Auntie. Danm, you guys really light up my butt with them moans, still serving great aunt. " Someone else commented, "She looks like one of my aunts in real life."

"WOW! I didn't expect there to be so much gray! I'm 36 years old and I have a couple of locks, but none of that. Is she 40 years old already?" another intervened. Another individual reacted to the post saying, "She couldn't just get a few boxes of hair dye … it's like $ 9 at the pharmacy."