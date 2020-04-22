TI On Being Overprotective: I Need To Protect My Girls From Heartbreak

During a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the rapper opened up about why he is so fiercely protective of his daughters.

YOU. you have repeatedly faced criticism for having double standards when it comes to the rules he sets for his sons versus those set for his daughter, but I have explained why he does what he does.

"To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak," I shared. So for me, it's about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible. That doesn't mean that I don't want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they come out of it. "

You can peep the clip from the show below.