Thousands of email addresses and passwords from CDC, WHO and more leaked online – BGR

Nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords from various organizations that are involved in treating the new coronavirus pandemic have been shared online.

The email accounts of CDC, the Gates Foundation, NIH, WHO, and the World Bank were shared online. Some of the WHO credentials were verified.

Far-right groups have been using the information to spread disinformation and fuel COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

One of the worst things that can happen to authorities struggling to deal with a life-threatening illness like COVID-19 is a security breach. And apparently that's what happened, as unknown individuals published nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords for various organizations, including the CDC, the Gates Foundation, the NIH, the WHO, and the World Bank.

The login credentials were uploaded online, and right-wing activists have been using them. It is unclear when the security breaches occurred and who was responsible for the attacks and the dissemination of information, but the results are worrying. Some of these passwords can still be used to access email addresses.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors online extremism and terrorist groups said The Washington Post that email logins were shared on Sunday. By Monday, they were already being used in piracy and harassment attempts by extreme right-wing extremists.

"Neo-Nazis and white supremacists capitalized on the lists and published them aggressively in their places," said SITE Executive Director Rita Katz. Using the data, far-right extremists were calling for a campaign of harassment while sharing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. The distribution of these alleged email credentials was just another part of a months-long initiative by the far right to arm the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Started on 4chanThen the information was transferred to Pastebin, and then it appeared on Twitter and on far-right extremist channels on Telegram. The largest group of emails belonged to NIH (9,938), followed by CDC (6,857), the World Bank (5,120) and WHO (2,732).

Australian cybersecurity expert Robert Potter said some combinations of WHO email addresses and passwords were real. As you may have guessed, some people used "password,quot; as the password.

"The security of his password is appalling," Potter said of the WHO's leaked credentials. "Forty-eight people have,quot; password "as their password." Others used their own names or "changeme,quot;. The WHO credentials came from a hack in 2016, Potter said. It is not clear where the other credentials originated or who was able to obtain them. Some of them may have been purchased on the dark web.

Neo-Nazi groups have been using the information to spread and fuel COVID-19 conspiracy theories. One group said data from these email addresses "confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 was, in fact, artificially spliced ​​with HIV," which is one of the currently circulating coronavirus theories. The WHO recently said that the new coronavirus is of animal origin, and there is no indication that the COVID-19 virus has been designed in a laboratory.

