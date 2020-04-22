This woman went viral because she looks like the female version of Nick Jonas

Madison Gammons has been told that he looks like Nick Jonas for years.
… and this girl who looks like Dixie D & # 39; Amelio.
Anyway, there was one person on the list that I couldn't stop thinking about! It was this girl who resembles the female version of Nick Jonas:
Like, it's pretty weird, right?
Well, the woman in the video is Madison Gammons, 24, from Scottsdale, Arizona.
BuzzFeed spoke to Madison, who said she is actually told that she looks like Nick Jonas quite often. "It's been a continuous thing: people who think I look like Nick Jonas. Parallel photos of us have been created since we were kids until now. Friends say we must have been apart at birth." "
And there was even a photo hanging around the internet in January where the faces of the Jonas Brothers were photographed with the Kardashian sisters. Nick's photo as Kim really looks like Madison! "We really look alike in that case. We have a 'doppelgänger' wall at work and my coworker put it side by side," he said.
So when Madison walked into a new hair salon to get her hair done (obviously before the coronavirus), her stylist, Kenzie Tereault, kept trying to find out who he was. "When Madison walked in, a couple of my assistants said she looked very familiar. I assured them it was her first time. One of my girls thought that maybe she had a sister who had been to see me before, but that was not the case." Kenzie told BuzzFeed.
Finally, Kenzie's light bulb went up in her head. "I was drying myself in front of Madison's face, my eyes were closed, and suddenly I CLICK! The song 'Sucker' by the Jonas Brothers was playing and I realized it looked like NICK JONAS! I didn't! I want to mention it because I didn't know if she would take it badly, "Kenzie explained.
However, after finishing Madison's hair, Kenzie said she couldn't help it. "I had to tell him! I started to curl his hair and I said, 'I realized who you look like, but I'm afraid to tell you.' Madison asked why and I said, 'Because he's a boy, BUT he's super handsome! & # 39; So she smiled and told me to tell her, so I did and she said she had actually understood it before and laughed. Ugh! "
Kenzie decided to share a Madison video on TikTok to get other people's thoughts. And I think it's safe to protect most people according to Kenzie! Her video now has over 4.5 million views.
