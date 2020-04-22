This is what comes to Netflix in May 2020

Have you watched your favorite shows on Netflix yet? Never fear! New movies and television shows are about to appear.
So is! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted a "preview,quot; of some of the movies and television series that will hit their platform in May. Whether viewers are in the mood for a family movie or poignant drama, they can find it all on Netflix.
For example, they can start the month by watching the classic movie. Return to the future and the highly anticipated new miniseries Hollywood May 1st. Ryan Murphy and Ian BrennanThe creation features a star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy potato and Holland Taylor they are just some of the celebrities who appear on the show.
If subscribers want to see some comedy, they can watch Jerry seinfeldstanding special 23 hours to kill or Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjianicom-rom The lovebirds—They come out on May 5 and 22, respectively.
They can also catch up on some projects that were lost during the awards season. For example, Uncut Gems It will be available on Netflix from May 25. Adam Sandler He received a Critics' Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in the film and many were disappointed to see that he was barred from the 2020 Oscar nominations. Or, fans can pass on Dead to me: Season 2. As fans will remember, Christina Applegate He received an Emmy nomination for his role in the series in 2019.
To see what else is coming to Netflix next month, check out the list below.
Serie
May 1
Hollywood
May 6th
Working mothers: Season 4
May 8
Dead to me: Season 2
The whirlpool
Restaurants on the edge: Season 2
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
15 th of May
Magic for humans: Season 3
White lines
May 18
The great flower fight
may 19
Sweet magnolias
May 22nd
Story 101
Sell Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Z control
May 29
Space force
Movie
May 1
Half of it
All day and one night
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The reverend (interactive special)
May 13
The wrong lady
May 22nd
The lovebirds
may 27th
I'm not here anymore
Docs
May 11
Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics
Judgment by the media
May 20th
Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall
May 29
Somebody feed Phil: Season 3
Anime
May 7
Scissors Seven: Season 2
May 28
Dorohedoro
Children and family
May 1
Come on! Come on! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
May 8
Bon Bon Boy: Monkey a Tool Belt
The hollow: Season 2
May 12
True: Fabulous Tales
15 th of May
She-Ra and the princesses of power: Season 5
Comedy
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill
may 19
Patton Oswalt: I love everything
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
And more
May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Return to the future
Back to the future Part II
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Jarhead
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Reckoning: Season 1
The curious Case of Benjamin Button
The patriot
Underworld
Underworld evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban cowboy
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
may 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 16
Public Enemies
may 19
Trumbo
May 20th
The flash: Season 6
may 23
Dynasty: Season 3
25 of May
Uncut Gems
may 27th
Attorney Lincoln
Soon
Supergirl: Season 5
%MINIFYHTMLf98c033c7f695e2e0846c006c55f7a2012%%MINIFYHTMLf98c033c7f695e2e0846c006c55f7a2013%