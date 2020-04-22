This is what comes to Netflix in May 2020

Have you watched your favorite shows on Netflix yet? Never fear! New movies and television shows are about to appear.

So is! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted a "preview,quot; of some of the movies and television series that will hit their platform in May. Whether viewers are in the mood for a family movie or poignant drama, they can find it all on Netflix.

For example, they can start the month by watching the classic movie. Return to the future and the highly anticipated new miniseries Hollywood May 1st. Ryan Murphy and Ian BrennanThe creation features a star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy potato and Holland Taylor they are just some of the celebrities who appear on the show.

If subscribers want to see some comedy, they can watch Jerry seinfeldstanding special 23 hours to kill or Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjianicom-rom The lovebirds—They come out on May 5 and 22, respectively.

They can also catch up on some projects that were lost during the awards season. For example, Uncut Gems It will be available on Netflix from May 25. Adam Sandler He received a Critics' Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in the film and many were disappointed to see that he was barred from the 2020 Oscar nominations. Or, fans can pass on Dead to me: Season 2. As fans will remember, Christina Applegate He received an Emmy nomination for his role in the series in 2019.