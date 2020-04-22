"This Is Us,quot; Star Niles Fitch to Be Disney's First Live-Action Black Prince

Many of you may be familiar with Niles Fitch from his role as the teenage version of Randall Pearson in the hit NBC series "This Is Us,quot;. Niles now has a new role, and with this role, he's breaking barriers and making history at Disney.

Niles has been chosen Disney +Upcoming science fiction fantasy film "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals,quot;." Niles will play the role of Prince Tuma, who is described as "charismatic and self-centered."

He took social media to share some photos from the movie, as he expressed his enthusiasm for the news. "Welcome to Disney's first black prince," said Niles.

According to Weekly entertainment, the movie synopsis reveals that the film will follow, "Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a rebellious teenage girl who lives in the kingdom of Illyria, and in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor (Ashley Liao), who is the next in line for the throne. Sam has always felt that she is not only his second daughter, but also the second best. She is struggling to find where she can shine and where she belongs. But Sam soon discovers that being a real second has Her own advantages. Birth order not only means that she gains superpowers, but is also recruited into a top-secret group of other talented young recruits who are accused of keeping the world safe. "

The "Secret Society of Kings Born Second,quot; is slated to launch at Disney + this summer.

