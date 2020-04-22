This best-selling bath towel is on sale for $ 3.49!

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
It's not every day that you find a full-size bath towel for only $ 3.49. So stock up on Kohl's best-selling The Big One bath towels before they run out! They were originally $ 10 per pop, but are currently on sale for just $ 3.49.
The towels are available in 16 different colors to perfectly match your bathroom, so don't miss out. Buy them below!
Here is what critics have to say:
"I received them and was pleasantly surprised that they were better than expected for the price. I have a pet rescue and checked many towels and now the children told me they were too good and took them to their bathroom. They did not throw anything or anything once washed."
"I always buy these towels. They are big and absorbent and they wash and dry very well."
"I have bought several of these towels for myself and as gifts. They are wonderful. I have had mine for a couple of years and they are still holding … color, material, size and shape."
"These towels are very absorbent and nice and soft, not hard after washing and drying them! I will definitely buy more!"
"I came back and bought more towels, we really like them. They are not huge, but they are a good size. They are fuzzy and soft, but they don't dry in the dryer forever."
