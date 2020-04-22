There are probably 20 times as many cases of coronavirus in the US. USA From what we know – BGR

The former FDA chief says the actual number of coronavirus cases in the United States is probably 10 to 20 times higher than reported.

Many people with mild symptoms were never examined, painting an unclear picture of how widespread the virus is.

The good news is that the overall death rate is probably much lower than the numbers have reported.

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said CNBC that he believes that the actual number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is much greater than the reported number. In fact, he estimates that the actual number is 10 to 20 times higher than the 787,900 confirmed cases reported by doctors across the country.

If Gottlieb's estimates are accurate, that would raise the actual number of coronavirus cases in the US. USA At almost 16 million. That's about 5% of the entire population of the United States. It sounds incredibly scary, but if this is true, it would actually be good news, at least in some way.

Since the new coronavirus pandemic began, estimates of its death rate have ranged from about 3% to 5%. According to the latest available figures, it is closer to 5% if we compare confirmed cases with confirmed deaths. A 5% death rate is very high and would mean that one in 20 people receiving COVID-19 eventually dies from the infection.

However, if the actual number of infections is really close to 16 million, the death rate is very, very low. With those numbers, COVID-19's actual death rate would actually be around a quarter of one percent. That's obviously much lower, but how accurate are these figures anyway?

It is difficult to know for sure. After the outbreak began in the US In the US, doctors urged patients without severe symptoms to be quarantined, rest, and only go to a clinic or hospital if their condition worsens. That means there certainly could be millions of people who had (or still have) COVID-19, but they followed the pattern and just waited.

In most areas, doctors only have the ability to treat the most severe cases, and a person with a cough and fever will not be tested for the virus anyway. Without proof, those people never counted for the official count of confirmed cases, and we can't really trust official numbers to give us a real picture of just how widespread the pandemic was or is.

The good news is that we don't need a perfectly accurate picture of the virus to know if the measures we're taking are working. Fewer severe cases (those that end up being counted) mean fewer cases in general, and we can see that the curve flattens in certain areas where orders for social distancing and staying at home have been established. It is vitally important that we follow these guidelines to mitigate the "second wave,quot; that scientists already predict. Stay safe and stay home.

