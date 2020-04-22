The return of the representatives of "Aladdin" for Will Smith and Guy Ritchie: film earnings – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Aladdin

Disney

While Disney has long played the Memorial Day vacation, historically they have had a number of disasters including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Pirates 5, Tomorrowland and Prince of Persia. Finally, after a while, they hit the land of pay with their live remake of the animated musical Aladdin which resulted in a global opening of $ 234.7M, and the fifth largest opening for the $ 116.8M 4-day summer vacation in the United States. That represented the second largest opening of Will Smith's career after Suicide Squad ($ 133.6 million national); The actor experiences a funk at the B.O. with serious movies like Concussion, collateral beauty and Attention. Aladdin It also represented a great comeback for director Guy Ritchie, representing his best debut in the B.O., following his bomb three years ago, King Arthur: legend of the sword, who lost more than $ 153 million. A strong move in Latin America, as well as China, where word of mouth grew among the public, was key to delivering Smith's biggest film of his career here with $ 1.05 billion, beating Independence Day & # 39;s $ 817M gross WW since 1996. Rival studios franked about the photo marketing materials at CinemaCon last spring, thinking Smith's blue genius was too scary, and that Aladdin I was prepared to annoy die-hard Disney fans. That was not the case, as families and women came out en masse and gave Aladdin a great A +. Aladdin It also represented another great victory for diversity at the box office, with a multicultural cast in the tent.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Aladdin cost more than the 2017 Disney live-action adaptation Beauty and the Beast, $ 185M to $ 160M before P&A, even though overall overall genius costs were slightly lower, from $ 455M to BeautyNear s about half a billion. General difference? Beast earned more with $ 912.5M in all global theater, television and home entertainment revenue for Aladdin‘S $ 811M. The $ 25 million shares were raised primarily by Ritchie and Smith. Interest here at $ 30 million is the amount calculated on production costs; Essentially when a study looks at their own profitability, they include an allocation for their borrowing costs. Net profit for Aladdin went from $ 356 million to Beauty and the Beast‘S $ 414.7M. Disney has a sequel in the making with John Gatins (Flight, real steel) and Andrea Berloff (Directly from Compton, the kitchen) writing. It is unknown if Smith and Ritchie will return yet.