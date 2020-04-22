The producer of & # 39; Knight Rider & # 39; and & # 39; 77 Sunset Strip & # 39; had coronavirus – Deadline

Veteran writer and producer Joel Rogosin, who was nominated for three Primetime Emmys in a television career spanning more than 30 years, died. He becomes the fifth resident of the MPTF Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills to succumb to the coronavirus. He was 87 years old.

Rogosin's first job in the industry in 1957 was as a messenger at Columbia Pictures. By 1961, he was producing the number 1 show on television, 77 Sunset Strip. He shared with friends at the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement home that beyond the 23 prime-time series he had produced, the television movies and specials, the highlight of his career were the two Jerry Lewis telethons he produced. He said he never felt more alive than when he was doing something good for others.

Bob Mirisch, one of Rogosin's friends on campus, said: "I will always remember, with joy, his love for family, his love for life, his warmth and camaraderie, and his many, many goodnesses to me."

In his memory, MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher said: "If you are a Baby Boomer like me, maybe even the older generation, and watched a lot of television in the 60s, 70s and 80s, you would hear this name and think to yourself, 'Gee, does that sound familiar to you? Where do i know That's what happened to me when I met Joel Rogosin on the Motion Picture campus around this time in 2013.

"Well, you may have known his name from The Virginian and 77 Sunset Strip in the 60s, or Ironsides and The Blue Knight in the 70s, or Magnum, P.I. and Knight Rider back in the 80's, where you would have seen a writer and producer credit for Joel Rogosin at the end of an episode. They weren't calling them showrunners back then, but in the days of three networks and nothing else they were the backbone of the television industry.

"There were no writers' rooms and long conversations with multiple creatives and a roster of producers; there were real producers like Joel responsible for making it work every day, overseeing the development and writing of all the scripts, hiring and preparing the directors, cast each episode, oversee all editing and scoring, and pass final cut and color correction. "

Television producer Peter Dunne had this to say about his friend Rogosin: "The Joel era required a man to know how to work with each person in the process, and by doing so, he became a partner in the effort with them rather than simply Your boss". One of the great benefits of hiring Joel … his crews loved him, followed him, and smashed their asses to get it right. Bottom line: Joel was more than a writer and producer. He was a mentor, an older brother, and the best filmmaker. ”

Television producers Renee and Harry Longstreet, who worked with Rogosin earlier in his career, said, "Joel taught us how to 'tell a story', introduced us to sushi, movie editing, budget movies, stand up for our creative work and how to be a mentor the way he was. "

Writer and television producer Sandor Stern, who first worked with Joel on IronsidesHe said, "His sense of history, his ability to turn script responsibilities into assets, his knowledge of writing and production, impressed me as no contributor has ever done before."

At MPTF, Rogosin was a pioneering member of the Gray Quill Society, a group of residents who meet weekly in a workshop to share memories, poetry, fiction, and drama. Shirley Cohen, one of Gray Quillers and Rogosin's immediate neighbors on campus, noted "what a charming, modest, warm and humorous gentleman will always be remembered as and what great talent he possessed."

Rogosin was married to his wife Dorothy for more than 67 years. They have three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Dorothy said, “The only time I got really mad at him was when he threw me into the pool, dressed in high heels, in front of our 50 guests on a warm spring day. The pool was freezing. At his 65th anniversary party on the Motion Picture campus, he sang "I'll love you forever." Most recently, they met at the gazebo on campus and, keeping a physical distance, sang "The Last Dance" to him.

"No memory of Joel is complete without acknowledging his influence in changing the name of the MPTF long-term care unit," said Beitcher. "Among Joel's many endearing qualities was his ability and willingness to instigate positive change. He received the unfailingly polite call from Joel, reminding me that he was a wonderful and benevolent dictator in Motion Picture and thanking me for that, and then … this is what you could do to really make a difference. There is a long list, but when Joel, in declining health, received long-term care, he firmly felt that the home of 40 of the most fragile and vulnerable in our industry needed a a better name, a dignified name, one that made residents proud, and reminded them of their important place on our campus, and so it became the Mary Pickford House, with a wonderful opening ceremony featuring representatives of the Mary Pickford Foundation and a Special recognition to our wonderful and benevolent instigator, Joel. He leaves behind a loving family, loyal friends with great memories two together, and a body of work that any of us would be proud to have as our own. ”

Beitcher shared a poem that Rogosin wrote for the first edition of The Gray Quill Society Review, titled "Stardust".

"Someday we will be a speck of stardust, perhaps in a galaxy far from millions of years old, and a child will wake up, perhaps in the cold, and looking for a wrinkled blanket or a tattered bear, looks out the window at the sky and see us shine there, and wonder why so many specks of stardust. "