The most profitable movie for Sony in 2019 – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Spider-Man: away from home

Sony / Marvel

In the wake of Sony's association with Disney's Marvel to turn Spider-Man into the latter's. Avengers movies, the Culver City, California studio has reaped great loot with Spider-Man: away from home becoming its highest grossing movement of all time with $ 1.13 billion, surpassing its former B.O. title 007 of champion MGM Skyfall ($ 1.1 billion). Far from home Following Avengers Endgame & # 39; on the two-month calendar, which will launch during the July 4 holiday – a brilliant moment for the webslinger, as Marvel fans were still thirsty for more after that huge success. Engage Marvel boss Kevin Feige in the last two Spiderman Films were a big key to his success, and he partnered again in the Sony sequel with freelance filmmaker Jon Watts. Sony and Disney clashed for a time as a result of Far from homeSuccess s success in the future Spiderman movies, finally agreeing on a third starring Tom Holland for which Disney would co-finance 25% for a 25% share of the next movie (vs. Disney's previous deal, which was 5% of the first gross dollar Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far from home) Also, Spider-Man from Holland would appear in another Disney / Marvel movie with shared Sony-Disney elements. Spiderman mythology to be sprayed over the greater Culver City study Spiderman franchise.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Far from home produces $ 339 million in net profit after $ 787 million in total global revenue vs. $ 448 million in total WW costs, which is more than HomecomingProfit s $ 200.1M winnings (no. 7 in the 2017 Up News Info win tournament). Disney owns the merchandise rights to Spider-Man, and those aren't included in the financial summary of the image here. Estimated stakes of $ 40 million include Sony's low single-digit earnings share set (~ 5%) after cash balance for the Netherlands and Jake Gyllenhaal, plus additional funds for producers Feige and Amy Pascal.