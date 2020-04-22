The jury is still on trial with Zoom

It would have been an uneventful appearance in court if one of the attorneys had no problem with his Zoom experience. Alan Rupe, an employment attorney at Lewis Brisbois, appeared in the video conference framed by majestic sun rays. "I apologize for the background," Vince Chhabria told judge. "It was Zoom's happy hour and I don't know how to do it. It's a beautiful Kansas sunset." Chhabria smiled. "Kansas sunsets are perfectly welcome here," he said.

As cities in the United States continue refugee orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost all of the country's judicial systems have suspended or curtailed in-person proceedings. Some cases have simply been postponed; others are taking place on Zoom. It is an unprecedented time for the justice system, which generally takes time to adapt to new technologies.

Access has evaporated during the pandemic.

Critics fear the change has made it harder for the public to access court proceedings. Court watchers, volunteers who monitor hearings to hold judges and prosecutors accountable, say their access has evaporated during the pandemic. There is also a concern that remote hearings may unfairly benefit elegant law firms that can pay for good lighting and stable Internet connections.

Zoom has also had significant security flaws, including the default setting that did not include meeting passwords (an issue the company has now fixed) and a misleading definition of end-to-end encryption. (The company claimed that the meetings were end-to-end encrypted; they are not.)

But supporters say connecting to the Internet is essential to protect public health. For detainees, postponing a hearing potentially means spending more time in jail, while appearing in person could put the person and those around them at risk.

The San Francisco court has been solving this dilemma through virtual hearings that are easily accessible to the public. Chhabria now conducts civil proceedings in a Zoom webinar, with a live stream for remote observers to follow. (Jury trials have been postponed.) "I think the broadcast has a very positive public education role," he says in an interview with The edge. "So I hope that, overall, this results in better transparency."

So far, that has not been the case for all courtrooms. While New York City has moved much of its online operations, it is not broadcasting procedures to the public. Anyone who wants to see a hearing has to see it on a screen in court, as reported by The Marshall project. Similarly, in Los Angeles and Miami, court watchers still don't have a way to watch a judge's live videoconferencing.

"It changes people's behavior: judges set a lower bond."

Court watchers say a lack of transparency can erode public confidence and create worse outcomes for defendants. "What we have seen in recent years is that our presence really matters," said Zoë Adel, communications manager for the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund. The Marshall project. "It changes people's behavior (judges set a lower bond) when they know that court watchers are watching and are held to account."

The Northern District court in San Francisco, where Chhabria is located, has long been at the forefront of bringing more transparency to the courtroom. Since 2011, the court has participated in a pilot Chamber Chamber project created by the United States Judicial Conference. Any civil hearing or trial can be registered, with the consent of the judge. These recordings are made public "as soon as possible,quot;, but have never been broadcast live until now.

Moving the online justice system has had unintended consequences for decorum that is generally expected in court. Dennis Bailey, a judge in Florida, wrote a public letter asking attorneys to dress more appropriately, after seeing an attorney appear shirtless and an attorney appear while still in bed. "And putting on a beach costume won't cover you being by the pool in a bathing suit," the letter says. "So please, if you don't mind, let's treat the court hearings as court hearings, whether or not you zoom in."

Digital audiences can also be difficult for people who do not have high-speed Internet or who are not as comfortable using video conferencing technology. Douglas Keith, attorney for the Brennan Center for Justice, said the New York Times that people could now be judged not only on their clothing, but also on their surroundings and the strength of their internet connection.

"That is an issue that judges need to be concerned about whether it is an in-person procedure or a remote procedure," says Chhabria. "We are taught not to stick our heads in the sand about that concern, but to be aware of it and to beware of unconscious bias or subconscious bias."

"A lot of treating a case from the lawyers' perspective is getting a feel for the courtroom."

Chhabria added that while conducting remote trials makes sense during the pandemic, it is cautious to extend this beyond the crisis. "A big part of dealing with a case from the lawyers' perspective is having an idea of ​​the courtroom and the people in the courtroom and what's interesting to them," he says. “Much of the presidency of a trial, as a judge, has to do with feeling. I think it would be unfortunate if the new normal became too dependent on remote procedures. "

Alan Rupe, the attorney who came forward with the Kansas sunset fund, echoed his concern. "A lot of what I do involves credibility of witnesses," he says. "When you assess someone's credibility, you have to be in the same room as them."

Rupe recognizes that other parts of civil proceedings can easily happen with Zoom. Case management conferences, where attorneys meet with the judge to discuss how the case should be handled, used to require that everyone be in the same room. Rupe often traveled for two full days to appear in court for 30 minutes. Now take those calls from home. “Previously, I traveled so much that it negatively impacted my marriage. Now I'm at home all the time at Zoom and it's negatively affecting my marriage, "he says.

As Chhabria and Rupe noted, much of what happens in a courtroom is about feeling: how the judge feels about the accused, how the jury feels about the prosecutor and the judge. Online, that feeling can be eroded. A person becomes less of a person behind the screen, which means that he becomes less of a person before a judge and jury. During a pandemic, there is likely to be no better solution for cases that cannot be postponed. However, once the crisis subsides, it's worth looking at the ramifications of deciding someone's fate on a Zoom call.