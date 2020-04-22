The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase – Gretzky-Ovechkin live score, recaps, updates in NHL 20

It has been over a month since we had competitive ice hockey, but tonight we will be able to see two of the best NHL players of all time go head to head on the virtual rink, The Great One Vs. The Great Eight Showcase.

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin announced in a joint press release last week that they will square off at EA Sports' "NHL 20,quot; to raise funds for two charities: the Edmonton Food Bank Fund and the MSE Foundation's "Feeding the Frontlines,quot; based in Washington, DC The showdown will pit the couple in a best-of-three series on Xbox with the games streamed live on Capitals' Twitch channel starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Ovechkin will partner with John "JohnWayne,quot; Casagranda, a member of the Capitals esports team and runner-up to the 2019 NHL Gaming World Championship, while Gretzky will be teamed up with his 19-year-old son Tristan.

Sporting News has all the action as The Great One and The Great Eight go head to head.

