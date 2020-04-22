The Change.org petition created a call for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and other streaming services to stop charging for 60 days

# Roommates, as the country is on an ongoing blockade to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people are taking advantage of streaming services now more than ever to keep them entertained. Well, according to a new online petition, thousands believe that popular streaming services should stop charging for 60 days to help ease the financial burden that customers may face.

@EntertainmentWeekly reports that a new Change.org request was recently created urge popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney +, and Amazon Prime to provide all customers with 60 days of free service. Apparently many agree, as the petition currently has more than 38,000 signatures. The petition also details that due to national shelter orders in place, broadcast services should be more than willing to cut their rates over the next two months to keep Americans entertained and busy.

The petition, created by Philip Kolas, says:

“During a global viral pandemic, social estrangement and personal quarantine are vital to stop the risk of the disease spreading. As a result, millions of people around the world are currently staying home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community. While this is a heroic and necessary challenge, it also runs the risk of boredom and isolation, which can lead to depression, among other factors. Many people turn to their streaming services to ease their monotony. The problem with this is that many people cannot afford these membership fees, especially at a time like now, when many people's economic lives are already strained. "

Kolas continued, adding this:

"Therefore, this petition requests that all streaming services around the world keep intact a temporary 60-day suspension of membership fees as well as movie rental rates. If people can watch as much as they want This will help alleviate the stress of home isolation and encourage people to stay home when they want. This is a responsible community health strategy … I call each of these companies that can help make a home Involving a family is more comfortable and therefore more successful in doing its part to ease our griefs and tensions from quarantine. "

While some entertainment companies have already started offering free services, such as CBS All Access and Showtime, each giving away a month of access, the main streaming services are unlikely to respond to the request and offer streaming entertainment completely free.

