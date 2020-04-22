The cast of "Succession" receives pay raises before Season 3 – Deadline

It is common in Hollywood for actors in the hit series to get salary increases after Season 2. Succession, that, after the end of Game of Thrones, It has emerged as the most acclaimed drama on HBO, it fits that bill.

And, although its Season 3 production has been delayed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, when it finally begins, the main cast will receive higher salaries.

Actors will see some of them right away. As Deadline reported in late March, HBO and Netflix are the top two studios agreeing to pay cast members on shows affected by the industry shutdown imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. HBO is believed to follow a pay schedule that includes giving the actors 25% of their pay now, 25% when production was supposed to start on their show, and the remaining 50% when filming actually begins.

Salary renegotiations in Succession it did not start during a pandemic. In early February, I heard that star Brian Cox's deal had already been closed, with the rest of the cast in negotiations.Most, if not all, of the contract negotiations concluded before the pandemic hit in March.

HBO and cast representatives decline to comment, but Cox, which started higher than the rest, remains the highest-paid. Succession cast member with a salary in the range of $ 400,000- $ 500,000 per episode, I heard. The rest of the main cast, led by sleepless Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, are believed to have garnered big pay rises to more than $ 300,000 per episode. THR first reported on the closing of the new actor deals.

HBO in late March suspended pre-production in the next seasons of Succession and Barry

"We hope to resume pre-production when it is safe and healthy for all who work on our programs," the network said in a statement at the time. "Whenever possible, our writers continue to write remotely."