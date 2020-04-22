The best Hollywood movies of the last 20 years with twins

Twins have always had a fascination for Hollywood filmmakers, who have been making movies with twins since the silent movie era. Most of the time, the same actor plays the roles, although there have been movies about brother and sister roles that were made by different actors. The public more or less knows what will be in the store in most cases. Such films offer a variation on the lost and found formula or show confusion and deception. We present a list of the top five movies from the past two decades with twins as the central characters for your viewing pleasure during this block.

Legend (2015)

Written and directed by Brian Helgeland Legend, it is adapted from John Pearson's book The Profession of Violence: The Rise and Fall of the Kray Twins. Tom Hardy, Emily Browning, David Thewlis, Christopher Eccleston, Paul Bettany, Tara Fitzgerald and Taron Egerton star in the film that is based on the lives of London crime lords Reggie Kray and Ron Kray who ruled the underworld of London over the years 60 Through His Ruthless Tactics The film is a complete Tom Hardy show, and the actor takes full advantage of the opportunity given to show his versatility. He plays the smooth, balanced man of the Reggie women with the same intensity as he rehearses the volatile and lighthearted Ron. The film gives you an insight into London's colorful underworld in the 1960s, when everything was bigger than life and dazzling.

Blades of grass (2010)

Written and directed by Tim Blake Nelson, this black comedy stars Edward Norton in twin roles and also features Richard Dreyfuss, Nelson, Susan Sarandon, Melanie Lynskey, and Keri Russell. While Bill Kincaid (Edward Norton) is a university professor, his twin brother Brady Kincaid (Edward Norton) is a farmer and marijuana dealer in Oklahoma. Brady asks Bill to pose as him so he can take over a mob boss who has leaned on him and things go south from there. However, in the midst of all the chaos, Billy has time to fix the fences with his separated mother and also finds a love interest. Norton was highly praised by critics for his description of the twin roles, lending them two separate personalities seamlessly. Susan Sarandon's performance as the mother of Billy and Brady's foal was also praised.

The daughter of the memory keeper (2008)

The blockbuster novel The Memory Keeper & # 39; s Daughter, written by American author Kim Edwards, formed the basis of this film directed by Mick Jackson and starring Emily Watson, Dermot Mulroney and Hugh Thompson. It's a sad, sad story set in the 1960s. One stormy night, Dr. David Henry's wife (Dermot Mulroney) gives birth to twins, a boy and a girl. He immediately acknowledges that the girl suffers from Down Syndrome and tells nurse Caroline Gill (Emily Watson) to take the girl to a facility for orphaned children. But the nurse sympathizes with the boy, flees to Pittsburgh, and begins a new life there. Ironically, the boy with Down Syndrome grows up in a happy atmosphere as David and his wife separate. He finds out about his daughter and begins to narrate his life in a series of photographs. His son grows up to be a musician despite the broken home and it is only later, when David dies, that his wife and son come to know his secret and begin to see it in a new light. It was a three-scarf affair, but shed light on the fact that children with Down syndrome need proper treatment and care and deserve as much love and affection as normal children.

She is the man (2006)

Who would have thought that Shakespeare's Twelfth Night could have been the inspiration behind the American sports comedy She’s The Man? Directed by Andy Fickman, the film stars Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, and Laura Ramsey. When the Cornwall school cancels her women's soccer team, Viola (Amanda Bynes) is absolutely devastated as soccer is her passion. She gets a chance to play the sport when her twin brother Sebastian (James Kirk) secretly travels to London to play with his band and joins his new school, Illyria, instead and earns a place on his soccer team. She falls in love with her roommate, Duke (Channing Tatum), who is a striker for the team. He is in love with Olivia Lennox (Laura Ramsey) and offers to train Sebastian if he can do it with her. Things get more complicated when the real Sebastian comes home early, leading to all kinds of complications. The movie was Amanda Bynes' show to the end, who nailed her role in a T.

Trapped in You (2003)

Directed by the Farrelly brothers, this comedy stars Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as close-knit twins who have conflicting personalities and attitudes toward life, leading to many misadventures. While Walt (Kinnear) wants to be a Hollywood actor, introvert Bob (Damon) wants to lead a quiet life. Walt becomes the star in a new show starring Cher. The twins become famous and appear on talk shows. Discovering that Bob is unhappy with the newly discovered fame and success, Walt insists that they part ways. The surgery, which can be life-threatening, proves to be a success. Although later, the twin cannot handle the emotional separation and decides to live together again and reopen his restaurant. The movie worked due to the infectious chemistry of Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear. Watch for Meryl Streep's little cameo at the end.