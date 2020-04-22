The Bachelor: LYTH is hosting a Monday night mixer

The most popular Quarantine club will arrive this Monday, April 27 and has all.
DJ D-Nice. Successful house fins and Bachelorette party success story JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Host of all hosts Chris Harrison. Twitter. ME! News. You, in your own house. And alcohol, if you have it. Water, if you don't.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart He's hosting a Monday Night Mixer for next week's episode, and it all starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever,quot;, presented by DJ D-Nice, live on his Instagram.
Then at 8 p.m. ET Chris Harrison and Weekly entertainment He will be tweeting live from the episode's East Coast broadcast.
At 8 pm. PT, Jojo and Jordan, who appear in the episode as judges (alongside Kesha and Jason Mraz) They will join ME! News on Twitter react in real time to the episode.
It's literally a five-hour party, and you better be there. Just listen to DJ D-Nice.
"Music has been and always will be a big part of my life," he shared. "There is nothing like playing music, feeling it and seeing how it connects people from all over the world." The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart It inspired Monday's Club Quarantine for all those at Bachelor Nation and all who believe in the love, hope, and power of music to lift spirits and unite the nation. Everyone is invited!"
In the episode, the couples prepare to perform in front of a live audience and judge Kesha, Jason Mraz, and JoJo and Jordan, but are also forced to make some pretty important decisions. If they can't see a future ahead, they must say goodbye before the competition begins. Now you must have talent and performance chemistry to get a rose!
Some heartbreaking games await us and hopefully some amazing performances too.
The episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC, but the festivities begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on D-Nice's Instagram.
