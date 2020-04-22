The Bachelor: LYTH is hosting a Monday night mixer

The most popular Quarantine club will arrive this Monday, April 27 and has all.

DJ D-Nice. Successful house fins and Bachelorette party success story JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Host of all hosts Chris Harrison. Twitter. ME! News. You, in your own house. And alcohol, if you have it. Water, if you don't.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart He's hosting a Monday Night Mixer for next week's episode, and it all starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever,quot;, presented by DJ D-Nice, live on his Instagram.

Then at 8 p.m. ET Chris Harrison and Weekly entertainment He will be tweeting live from the episode's East Coast broadcast.

At 8 pm. PT, Jojo and Jordan, who appear in the episode as judges (alongside Kesha and Jason Mraz) They will join ME! News on Twitter react in real time to the episode.

It's literally a five-hour party, and you better be there. Just listen to DJ D-Nice.