A white teenager is accused of killing his entire family, all because he believed they were "racist,quot; and against him dating a black girl.

Levi Norwood, 17, reportedly shot and killed his mother and 6-year-old brother last year inside his home in Virginia. Subsequently, the teenager allegedly shot his father, who survived his injuries.

That was until yesterday. Levi's father, Joshua Norwood, was found dead inside the same house, police believe he committed suicide.

The story tells a story of how racism and hatred can destroy a family.

According to online reports, Levi was dating a black girl, and his parents disapproved of him dating interracially.

This is how a local newspaper put it:

"They were both against him dating a black girl, but his father was,quot; adamant "on the subject." I didn't want Leviathan to have anything to do with her. "

Levi lived with his mom and dad in the Virginia suburbs. They were a wealthy family and Levi had a younger brother of 6 years.

Levi had many discussions with his parents, whom the teenager believed were "racist,quot;. Last year, Levi snapped: He grabbed the gun and kills his mother and six-year-old brother.

When his father arrived home, Levi was waiting and ready to murder him too. When his father opened the door, Levi allegedly shot his father, but the bullet only grazed his father's head. They managed to survive his injuries, at least initially.

As MTO reported, yesterday they found the father dead of an apparent suicide.