Teenage girl rescued after getting stuck in the washing machine to hide

We know they are bored at home and they are bored at home, but what the hell is going on here. Prince William's Fire and Rescue Department recently came to the aid of a teenager who somehow got stuck in the washing machine during a game of Hide and Seek.

Amari Dancy, 18, played a hide and seek game with her younger cousins ​​and knew she had the best hide and seek, the washing machine, which changed when the sister got trapped there.

In the video taken by Amari's aunt, you can hear authorities saying "Why would you do that? You're older than they are."

You can also hear Amari's aunt tell the authorities that "the children will be children,quot;.

What do you think of these roommates? Where was the worst place you chose to hide in a hide and seek game?

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!