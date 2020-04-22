Taraji P. Henson feels incomplete without the proper Final Empire

Fox Empire It's done. Or is that it?
The series ended its six seasons on television with an early ending, the end of the series fell victim to the coronavirus. Production closed in the middle of filming episode 19 of the final season of 20 episodes. Instead, the producers improvised an ending with episode 18 and what was filmed for 19. The main stories were left unsolved, like who exploded Cookie & # 39; s (Taraji P. Henson) car and who shot Lucio (Terrence Howard) and if they survived those attempts on their lives.
While the show is unlikely to be able to film the proper ending, showrunner Brett Mahoney He has made it clear that he wants fans to get the ending in some way.
"(We) will find some creative way, whether it's just casting the script or something, we will bring it to light for what it was intended for," Mahoney told Deadline about the end of the original series. "But I don't want to give it away now. However, I will tell you that the spirit you see in this piece is similar to the spirit in which we intended to end the series."
Henson told EW that if Empire doesn't get a proper series finale, it will be on his mind forever. She told EW that she is pushing for it to be done correctly.
"These posts and direct messages I get are heartbreaking. As an artist, not being able to finish something you started, that hurts. I feel incomplete. I never start something and I don't." t complete it. And so, for me, it is profound; I have to finish, or this will haunt me for the rest of my life and career. As the audience would. And I don't think we should deprive such a loyal fanatic of that ending. They deserve to be in their feelings. They deserve more than this abrupt end. And I understand, where we are now, we have to be responsible. But I think when the dust settles, at the end of the day, the audience deserves it. Because they pay my bills! Henson said.
Could the story continue in a rumored Cookie spin-off? No one is saying anything sure yet.
"I don't really know. I have nothing to do with any spin-offs. But I imagine (such a series) would be something that people would be interested in. And I imagine the studio and the network would want to explore that. But no I know where that is or what they are doing, "Mahoney told TVLine.
