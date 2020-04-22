Taraji P. Henson feels incomplete without the proper Final Empire

Fox Empire It's done. Or is that it?

The series ended its six seasons on television with an early ending, the end of the series fell victim to the coronavirus. Production closed in the middle of filming episode 19 of the final season of 20 episodes. Instead, the producers improvised an ending with episode 18 and what was filmed for 19. The main stories were left unsolved, like who exploded Cookie & # 39; s (Taraji P. Henson) car and who shot Lucio (Terrence Howard) and if they survived those attempts on their lives.

While the show is unlikely to be able to film the proper ending, showrunner Brett Mahoney He has made it clear that he wants fans to get the ending in some way.