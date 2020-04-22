Tamra judge claims Shannon Beador the ghost and Vicki Gunvalson after they left RHOC

Too much for the Three Friends! Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Tamra Judge has revealed that after she and Vicki Gunvalson announced that they would be leaving the reality series Bravo after 12 seasons and 14 seasons, respectively, Shannon Beador made them ghosts.

Judge recently said Entertainment tonight He's moved on to a new chapter in his life and, in hindsight, he realizes he needed a big change.

"It was a big change, but I always knew this day was coming," explained the owner of CUT Fitness. “I mean, being on television for 12 years is a gift. I didn't go to school or college or, you know, I got into acting, and being on national television for so long is really giving me a great platform. I opened two businesses, there is a lot of good that has come out of that. So I really can't complain. "

As soon as Gunvalson and Judge announced their respective outings, the third member of their Three Girlfriends group, Shannon Beador, began dating her enemy Kelly Dodd. That didn't go down well with Gunvalson and Judge, who immediately stopped following Beador on social media.

Around that time, Beador posted a cryptic message about "fake friends,quot; as shadows because they always follow you in the sun, but leave you in the dark. Judge now admits that Beador's post was about her, and she revealed that the post hurt her feelings.

Judge says Beador was the one who always told her last year to avoid Dodd, but suddenly Beador stopped answering phone calls and started dating the only person Judge never expected.

The judge says that she and Beador used to speak several times every day, but that is no longer the case. She explained that when she texts and calls Beador now, she gets no response, and that hurts her feelings. The Vena CBD owner also claimed that Beador stopped talking to Gunvalson as soon as he announced his departure in January.

"As soon as we're not on the show anymore, he doesn't have any more time for us and it really hurts my feelings a little bit," Judge said.

She went on to say that she always felt Shannon Beador was her friend after he helped her get divorced and spent hours in the middle of the night answering phone calls. But then when Judge and Gunvalson went through tough times in the middle of their departure from RHOCBeador was nowhere to be found.

Tamra Judge admits that Shannon Beador may need time to adjust to her new normal, but she wants him to just call to find out what's wrong with the woman he thought was her best friend.

"I love her to death," said the Beador judge. "I love her like a sister. You know, we've been through ups and downs before. "



