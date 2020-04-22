Tammy Rivera wants a threesome with her husband Waka Flocka – he's dragged down by commentators

Now that Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have their marriage in a better place than a few years ago, the singer revealed that she is ready to explore in the bedroom. The exact thing you want to try definitely made social media buzz.

As you probably already know, Tammy and Waka's marriage went through several difficult times when he was exposed for being unfaithful multiple times.

Tammy publicly reacted to the scandals and the rapper had to work hard to get back to a better place.

That's why many were surprised that Rivera recently revealed that he wants a threesome with another girl and her man.

On Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Tammy explained that Waka had already had fun, why can't he have hers?

‘I am the most open, as the freest. People would think it's Waka, but it's me. (I'd like a threesome) if you could give me one, b ****! He won't give me one! I think it's so selfish, because, ‘N ****, you had fun. Throughout your career you had three and four b ****** – you had a little fun! And I've been home being a good little wife. "

She also added that she would have to choose the girl.

Followers of The Neighborhood Talk did not feel what Tammy said.

‘No, Tammy … No, ma'am. You don't want that life. Don't play with the gates of hell. You have to be created for certain things, this is not one of them. Reprimand him, "wrote one.

"She would fall apart if he really gave her one, he would save you sister," said another.

Someone else added, "He wants to cheat alone."

As this commentator said, "Now, Tammy, you know very well that you would bend like a chair at a picnic on July 4."

There was one who explained why the artist is not interested in bringing another to the room: “ I feel like 3 somes are only for women who are self-confident and who trust their partner to their fullest extent. He wants to do it because he feels it would backfire, Tammy would probably start to get jealous and accuse him of having something with the woman outside of his relationship.

What do you think of Tammy's reveal?



