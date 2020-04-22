Tammy Rivera Calls Waka Flocka 'Selfish' For Turning Down Threesome !!

Tammy Rivera says that she is desperate to have a threesome, but it won't be happening any time soon thanks to her "selfish,quot; husband, Waka Flocka.

"I'm the more open one like the more free one. And people would think that it's Waka, but it's me."

When Angela Yee asked her if she would ever have a threesome, she said: "If he would give me one, b * tch! He won't give me one!

"I think it's so selfish, because, n * gga, you had your fun. Your whole career you done had three or four b * tches. You done had your whole little fun and I've been at home being a good little wife . "

But if Tammy were given the green light for a threesome, she said she would be in charge of all of the decisions. "You don't pick sh * t. You just sit the f * ck down. I don't think I would be down with [him choosing] because I would be like, 'How the f * ck y'all know each other? Why her? '"

Watch the interview below.