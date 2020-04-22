Take a hit, kick it – make sure to disinfect – Up News Info

We've all seen how professionals of various vocations are kept busy (and sane) in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown, but this is somewhat higher-level. A French school for stunt artists has put together a video, a mix, as it were, of various people taking and beating, kicking and head-banging and more from the "safety" of their abodes.

There's even an assault with a stuffed weapon. Check it all out, but kids, don't try this at home.

Who are we kidding? All homebound children may try this at home at the end of the day, if they have not already done so.

The clip of the Campus Univers Cascades is announced as CUCchallenge. It shows people being hit from left to right, left and right, and then paying for them. And the Three Stooges didn't hear about the sound effects. Bonus points for working on zeitgeist hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

So here is the Deadline Commentator Challenger – pick your favorite mugger / mugger and tell us why. Is it the guy in the crush? High school musical T-shirt, or do you only get style points? Is it Back-Flip Guy? Elbow woman? Daughter-swinger? German Shepherd Siccer?

As you watch these stupid irresistible human tricks, remember: it's just an exhibition, not a competition, please don't bet. Your comments section awaits you.