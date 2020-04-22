T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Deletes Her Instagram Page After Dropping This Alarming Bombshell – Fans Are Concerned

Without making any announcements, Deyjah Harris has decided to delete her Instagram page. The daughter of rapper T.I. had over one million followers, where she promoted fashion and mental health.

However, it seems that the 18-year-old stepdaughter of Tiny Harris appears to have decided to take some time off social media now that the family’s show is back on the air and there are a lot of conversations about her virginity.

Earlier this week, Deyjah sparked concerns while answering questions posed by fans, and she confessed that a traumatic event ruined her childhood.

A fan asked: “What is one thing you would tell your younger self.

She responded by: “Not sound dramatic, but… I’d tell her it’s not her fault, anything that happened to her, it’s not her fault. I’d tell her I’m sorry because I know she unhappy, but I literally have no idea how to make her happy. ”

She continued: “I’d tell her no matter what, though, ain’t nobody else gonna hurt you they gone have to kill me to get you. I’ll tell it one day. Rn isn't the time. Not in today’s society, lmao smh. ”

People were naturally concerned about Deyjah, and many assumed she was molested, and others bashed T.I.P. for being overprotective.

One supporter said: “She ain’t lying. We already know Black women aren’t allowed to express hurt and pain without being blamed for it. ”

Another commenter stated: “Love the motivation 🙌🏾 sometimes we get lost in blaming everything on ourselves, and we forget that life’s a journey, and it’s all about learning from our mistakes. 😆 ”

This follower revealed: “Somebody touched that girl. I pray it wasn’t her father who seems obsessed with virginity. Praying for anybody dealing with mental illness, you got this. ”

A fifth follower wrote: “The fact is the majority of humans in every household experience some type of trauma in childhood. Even if the event isn’t perceivably “traumatic” to YOU, it doesn’t mean the person didn’t experience it as trauma. Part of life is growing through what you go through so you can become the person you needed when you were younger to help other people. Prayers up 🙏🏿, but I’m certain she’ll make it thru. ”

This backer shared: “Y’all forget willow was attempting suicide at a young age too. These kids whose lives were in front of the media not telling what they've experienced behind closed doors. ”

Advertisement

Supporters are rooting for the young woman.



Post Views:

0