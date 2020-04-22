'Sweet Bird of Youth' Actress Was 83 – Deadline

Shirley Knight, an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress whose long and varied career included Oscar-nominated performances in the 1960s The darkness at the top of the stairs and from 1962 Sweet Bird of Youth, died today of natural causes at the home of her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, Texas. She was 83 years old.

In a memorial tribute to Knight and posted on Facebook, Hopkins, an actress, wrote: "Early this morning, April 22, you passed away and your sweet soul left us for a better place. I was by your side and you left calmly. For me, you were & # 39; just mom & # 39 ;, for some you were & # 39; Miss Knight & # 39 ;, & # 39; Miss Shirley & # 39 ;, & # 39; Mama Shirley & # 39; (for my students), & # 39; Shirl the Girl & # 39; (for your friends) and & # 39; Shirley Knight & # 39; your fans. "

After scattered episodic television appearances in the 1950s, Knight was instrumental in Delbert Mann's film adaptation of William Inge's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The darkness at the top of the stairs, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Paul Newman and Shirley Knight in "Sweet Bird of Youth" (1962)

Shutterstock



Knight was nominated in the same category two years later for her performance as the infatuated Heavenly Finley opposite Paul Newman and Geraldine Page in Richard Brooks' adaptation of Tennessee Williams. Sweet Bird of Youth, co-stars Knight would later credit for inspiring her to study acting at the Actors Studio in New York.

Throughout the 1960s and well into the 21st century, Knight would have a prolific career in film, stage, and television. She gave memorable television performances in series spanning the 1963s. The outer limits through the streets of San Francisco from the 70s, the 80s series Thirties, NYPD Blue from the 1990s and a recurring role as Phyllis Van De Kamp in the early 2000s & # 39; Desperate housewives, Among many others.

She won an Emmy Award in 1995. Accusation: McMartin's trialand for special appearances in Thirties and NYPD Blue. She was recently nominated in the guest category for Desperate housewives.

He is survived by two daughters, screenwriter Sophie Jacks and actress Kaitlin Hopkins, and stepdaughter Justine.

A memorial service will be held in Los Angeles early next year. In lieu of flowers, a memory contribution can be made to The Shirley Knight Memorial Fund at Texas State University, where a donation will be established in her name.