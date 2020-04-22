Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik breaks his silence that his marriage is in trouble

There have been rumors that Sunidhi Chauhan's marriage has been in trouble for some time. The singer who has sung several hit Bollywood numbers over the years is having a hard time in her married life. When questioned about the same thing, she soon responded by saying "no comment."

However, while speaking on an online portal, composer Hitesh Sonik, her husband dismissed these claims. He said that there is no truth in such rumors. Hitesh said: "It is not true," he added, "Perhaps she (Sunidhi) does not want to comment because she considers the news too scandalous to think about. We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house as to read the news. We have divided the housework in this period of confinement. Well, maybe she is not happy with my cleaning, that's why a story like that has come up. "