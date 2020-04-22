Story Toy Story 4 ’continues Disney's winning streak from event movies – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Toy Story 4

Disney / Pixar

Pixar is eager to space out its sequels years apart from Toy Story 4 arriving almost a decade after 2010 Toy Story 3. It is a sure recipe for box office success. Rather than simply mining sequels, Disney-Pixar creates demand with fans who are continually waiting, while capitalizing on those who grew up, but also on a new generation of children. The people knew Toy Story 4 It was another notch on Disney's hit multi-million dollar fundraiser in the summer, they just didn't know how high it would go. Many analysts predicted that the money will be made by Toy Story 4, at least in the United States, would come closer Incredibles 2Animated domestic debut record of $ 182.6M or $ 20M less. That did not happen, and Toy Story 4 it even came below the expected Disney for $ 140 million in the United States with $ 120.9 million. Some box office analysts blamed Disney for not opening Toy Story 4 during Pixar's traditional launch period for Father's Day weekend. However, Disney was looking at the global play: even abroad, Toy Story 4 turned out to be the world's largest animated movie opening at $ 238 million (now second best ever) Frozen 2‘S $ 358.5M). Toy Story 4 finally surprised by the Oscars, taking the trophy for the best animated film. A beloved sequel indeed with the Toy Story franchise now counting $ 3.04 billion.

Related story & # 39; Aladdin & # 39; Keeps Disney Live Action Toon Photos On A Magic Carpet Ride – No. 7 in Deadline's Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament of 2019

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Disney did not come cheap in this long-awaited sequel, this time directed by Josh Cooley, spending over half a billion on global costs. After $ 1,073 billion at the box office (less than Incredibles 2WW s $ 1.2 billion WW, even higher than toy Story 3‘S $ 1,066B WW), global theatrical rents also exceeded $ 500 million generating total WW revenue of $ 871M. Talent shares are typically lower for dubbing actors in animated than live-action footage, but here is some inherited talent with stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Keanu Reeves in the mix who shared $ 45. millions. Total net profit ended in a sweet $ 368 million.