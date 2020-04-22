Steelers mock 2020 draft: Pittsburgh adds offensive threat, defensive depth with picks

The Steelers' current roster of 2020 NFL Draft picks doesn't paint the whole picture. They are slated to make their first pick at No. 49 overall, but that doesn't mean they haven't gotten value from their first round.

Pittsburgh switched him to Miami last September in exchange for security Minkah Fitzpatrick. The timing of the deal seemed odd considering that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had just missed out on the season with an injury, but seven months later, the play proved clever.

Fitzpatrick came to Pittsburgh and got into the conversation of Defensive Player of the Year. That was almost enough to get the Steelers to the playoffs despite a low-level offense punctuated by poor quarterback play. The first-round pick became No. 18 overall, which the Dolphins hope will become a player of Fitzpatrick's caliber.

The Steelers draft will be interesting to watch. It's common to see a scoffed Pittsburgh quarterback in Round 2, a choice that could leave the fan base divided. For one thing, if the Steelers had had an average backup quarterback last season, they probably would have infiltrated the playoffs. On the other hand, Roethlisberger is expected to be healthy in 2020, so using a second-round pick in a QB would mean not adding a taxpayer for this year until at least the third round.

It may surprise some that Steelers have few real needs. They could use a replacement for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who went to Philadelphia in free agency. Runner and receiver positions are solid, but could use an upgrade. And which quarterback has ever opposed adding more weapons? SN's Vinnie Iyer addresses those needs in his simulated seven-round project.

Here's a closer look at the simulated Steelers draft:

Round Collect Player Position School two 49 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin 3 102 Davon Hamilton DT Ohio State 4 4 124 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan 4 4 135 (from titans to dolphins) Hakeem Adeniji Old Testament Kansas 6 6 198 Cheyenne O & # 39; Grady TEA Arkansas 7 7 232 Jordan Mack LB Virginia

Round 2, Pick No. 49: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Pittsburgh goes on to take a quarterback here and instead adds one of the most explosive game makers in the draft. Taylor had the most rushing yards (6,174) of any player in his junior season and finished sixth all-time in FBS history running without even playing his senior season. His 4.39-yard 40-yard time was the best of any runner in the NFL Combine. Taylor marks so many boxes that it might not last until No. 49, but if he does, then the Steelers would be happy to pair him with James Conner in the backfield. Conner battled injuries last season and is heading into the final year of his contract. Bringing Taylor to Pittsburgh makes perfect sense.

Round 3, Pick No. 102: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Pittsburgh has to find a way to replace Hargrave production; Hamilton enters. He didn't start until his senior year for the Buckeyes, but he still finished second on the team with six sacks in 2019. Hamilton is not the most explosive athlete, but he should be able to clog holes immediately as a replacement for Hargrave.

Round 4, Pick No. 124: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan

Uche is an interesting prospect. It is small for a fast pass at 6-1 but it is very fast. He didn't start a game for the Wolverines until 2019, but he recorded seven of the team's leading sacks in 2018. He's raw but productive, giving him a wide range of landing points. It would certainly be worth the risk for the Steelers with this choice. He needs to add strength and develop more fast-pass movements, but he also wouldn't need to contribute immediately because Pittsburgh's defense is already strong. Uche could turn his nervous athletics into a big production.

Round 4, Pick No. 135 (from Titans through Dolphins): Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

Adeniji started all 48 Kansas games during his Jayhawks career. He was predominantly a left tackle at Lawrence, but seemed to fit in well on guard during Senior Bowl week. It's not flashy, but it's consistent enough that the Steelers bring him in as a swing tackle with the potential to compete for an early job in the future.

Round 6, Pick No. 198: Cheyenne O & # 39; Grady, TE, Arkansas

The Steelers' big free agent acquisition this offseason was tight end Eric Ebron, who can open the offense with his receiving ability. Pittsburgh's offense fought without Big Ben in 2019, but it remains to be seen what kind of performance it will provide to the 38, so getting more weapons is important. O & # 39; Grady has had many ups and downs in his football career. He was the number 6 tight end in the 2015 recruiting class, but was arrested on a DWI charge in August before his freshman year. He displayed the NFL's ability in Arkansas, but was fired from the program last November after numerous clashes with coaches and the law.

Round 7, Pick No. 232: Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

Mack will be on the sidelines of being drafted, but he could provide value to the Steelers as a special teams player. He had 114 tackles as a sophomore, but injuries limited him in his junior and senior seasons. He ended his four-year Cavaliers career with a respectable 14.5 sacks.