Sonam Kapoor Ahuja loves childhood photos of her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, who has always been active on social media, recently shared childhood photos of her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam posted some adorable photos of her husband, where he looks cute and bald and carries a bell in his hand.

The actress captioned the image as "chubby hubby." In the next image, Anand is seen wearing a teddy bear print t-shirt. The actress captioned the image saying, "Hello @anandahuja, you are so adorably cute now." and inserted a heart emoji. Anand Ahuja even republished the image and said: "even nothing good!"

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently locked up in New Delhi together and the couple are doing their best to keep themselves busy during these difficult times.