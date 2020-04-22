Some coronavirus patients may experience serious neurological complications – BGR

Neurological symptoms have been observed in patients who did not show other signs of the new coronavirus, a recent study revealed.

New research shows that patients admitted to the hospital for treatment may develop a neurological complication called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The neurological condition can develop after other viral infections and has various signs, including limb weakness, lack of reflexes, tingling, and even paralysis.

In addition to the commonly cited coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough, and fatigue, there are many other clinical manifestations of COVID-19. Some doctors who thought they were treating patients suffering from a neurological disease discovered that the neurological signals they were witnessing were caused by COVID-19 infection. Some people experienced pronounced confusion, while others showed seizure-like movements, all indicative of a neurological problem.

Those findings translated into new protocols, and physicians were trained to expect these unusual symptoms in patients with COVID-19, including those who lacked the most common symptoms of the new coronavirus disease. It turns out that neurological ailments don't stop there, and some of the infected patients may exhibit a completely different condition that could end up being life-threatening.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system can turn against the host and, in this case, the peripheral nerves. What COVID-19 has taught us so far is that an exacerbated immune response is generally poor and can lead to multiple complications, organ failure, and even death.

"Guillain-Barré syndrome is a well-known condition in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves as foreign and attacks them, resulting in the cardinal features of the disease," said Dr. Anthony Geraci, chief of medicine. neuromuscular from Northwell Health in Great Neck. Medical express.

The symptoms he was referring to may include "weakness, areflexia (absence of reflexes), paresthesia (tingling) and, in some cases, facial weakness and ataxia (poor balance)". The syndrome can appear after other infections, such as Epstein-Barr, Cytomegalovirus, Zika, influenza, hepatitis, HIV, and more.

Doctors in the Italian city of Pavia wrote a study in the New England Journal of Medicine revealing that COVID-19 patients may exhibit Guillain-Barré syndrome after the onset of primary symptoms. Five of the 1,200 patients treated in the city between February 28 and March 21 showed signs compatible with the neurological syndrome.

Guillain-Barré symptoms developed five to 10 days after the most common signs of COVID-19. It can start with leg weakness, tingling, and facial weakness. After two more days, neurological symptoms may worsen and all four limbs may weaken or become paralyzed.

Patients received immunoglobulin therapy to enhance their immune response, and one patient received plasma from a COVID-19 survivor. One month after treatment, one patient was discharged and was able to walk independently, two were still in the ICU where they received mechanical ventilation, and two received physical therapy after their paraplegia.

Although Guillain-Barré syndrome appears to be a rare complication of COVID-19, the findings are essential, especially for the treatment of critically ill patients who may be induced coma while in the ICU.

"In those cases, weakness and sensory loss can be very difficult to identify if they are not awake, moving their limbs, or unable to tell you what they are experiencing," said neurologist Sami Saba. Medical express. "However, since Guillain-Barré can affect the muscles that help us breathe, it will be very important to consider the diagnosis in those who have trouble getting out of the ventilator, especially if their lung function appears to be recovering."

