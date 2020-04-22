Smart car driver arrested after police chase in Phoenix

Many things are happening around the world, and more was added today. Phoenix authorities were in a car chase with a silver smart car. You know, the kind that is so small it looks like they will bow if you go too fast? That's the car that chased the police.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, authorities received a call from a local Walmart alleging that a man was standing in the parking lot. Once the police arrived, the "suspicious,quot; man did not speak to them, got into his car, and refused to stop at the red lights.

Eventually, the Arizona Department of Public Safety began helping police "when the chase hit the freeway," according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Smart Cars were initially created in 1998. According to Smart.com, a smart can go from 0 to 60 mph in 15 seconds, while top speed is around 84 mph.

According to AutoGuide.com, smart cars are not as popular in the United States as in other countries. This could be due to the speed limit of around 84 mph.

“The Smart Fortwo has been a great success in Europe, but it failed to establish itself in the United States outside of major urban centers. Small two-seat vehicles and their low-powered engines may not be right for the United States, but city cars continue to sell here, and they've found an audience looking for an ultra-compact car that's easy to park and easy to get around. use gasoline. "

At the time of writing, the suspect's name had not been released.

Source: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/smart-car-driver-arrested-after-leading-police-on-pursuit-along-i-10-in-phoenix-area