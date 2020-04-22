Slim Thug announces that it is now coronavirus free

Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, the Houston-raised rapper reveals that he has beaten the novel COVID-19 after announcing that he contracted the virus last month.

Slim bully celebrated 4/20 in a different way. The Houston-raised rapper had fun on Monday, April 20, but for a completely different reason. Reaching his Instagram account on Wednesday, Slim revealed that he had beaten Coronavirus after contracting the virus last month.

He shared a photo of his "test result on 04/20/2020" saying that his "RNA COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2), QL, RRT-PCR, RESPIRATORY SAMPLE" proved "Negative." He wrote several emojis 100 percent and praying with his hands on the caption.

Fellow rappers and fans were happy for him for the results. "GREAT BLESSING OF HIGHER PRAISE!" a fan wrote enthusiastically in the comment section. "WE LOVE YOU NOW LEGENDS OF TEXAS LIVE FOREVER," added another. Another comment read: "Praise God! I am so happy! I have been praying for you!" However, some others believed it was a joke as one alleged, "What kind of shit is this?"

Slim, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, visited Instagram on Tuesday, March 24 to break the news that he had Coronavirus and urged his fans and followers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. "As careful as I've been quarantined, staying home, I could have gone looking for something to eat or something, simple things like that, nothing crazy," he said in the post.

"I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive," continued the 39-year-old writer. "All of you should take these things seriously. Sit at home, quarantine, don't go out for as long as you say. If you have symptoms, you need to have it checked or whatever."

"I don't have a fever or anything like that, so I feel like I'm fine, but you better take it seriously." "It's real out here."