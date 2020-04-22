Shirley Knight passed away at the age of 83 from natural causes

WENN / FayesVision

In a Facebook tribute to the & # 39; Dark at the Top of the Stairs & # 39; actress, her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins reveals that she was with the actress when she died peacefully on April 22 in the morning.

Film, television veteran and theater star Shirley Knight He has died, at 83 years old.

The actress of "The Dark at the Top of the Stairs" and "Sweet Bird of Youth" died of natural causes in her daughter Kaitlin hopkins& # 39; Home in Texas on Wednesday morning (April 22).

"Early this morning, April 22, you passed away and your sweet soul left us for a better place," Hopkins writes in a Facebook post. "I was by your side and you went peacefully. For me, you were & # 39; just mom & # 39 ;, for some you were & # 39; Miss Knight & # 39 ;, & # 39; Miss Shirley & # 39 ;, & # 39; Mom Shirley & # 39; (for my students), & # 39; Shirl the Girl & # 39; (to your friends) and & # 39; Shirley Knight & # 39; to your fans ".

Knight made his television debut in the 1960s and landed his breakthrough role in the film adaptation of William Inge's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "The Dark at the Top of the Stairs," for which he received an Oscar nomination. for Best Supporting Actress.

She was nominated in the same category two years later for her performance as Heavenly Finley in the film adaptation of Tennessee Williams' "Sweet Bird of Youth".

Knight's television credits include "The Outer Limits", "Streets of San Francisco", "Thirtysomething" and "Desperate housewives"

She won an Emmy Award for "Accusation: McMartin's Trial" from 1995, and for special appearances on "Thirtysomething" and "NYPD Blue".