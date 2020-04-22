'Selling Sunset' renewed for season 2 on Netflix / Lionsgate – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The best real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back. Netflix has renewed Sell ​​Sunset, a reality series set in the world of high-end Los Angeles real estate, for a second season. The half-hour, eight-episode series from Lionsgate Television and Done and Done Productions will premiere globally on May 22 on Netflix.





Sell ​​Sunset follow seven of the city's most successful realtors working under the same roof at agency # 1 in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder as they compete with the fierce Los Angeles market and with each other. These women will do whatever it takes to get to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

This season, according to Netflix, "Women are dealing with even more amazing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships, and careers forever."

The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim.

"Sell ​​Sunset It's not your typical real estate series: it's bold, fun and full of drama that will captivate audiences episode after episode, "said Lionsgate, senior vice president and director of unscripted programming, Alice Dickens-Koblin." It allows viewers to go more Beyond luxurious homes and entering a world of powerful real estate that navigate a truly ruthless business. We are very proud to be working with Adam and his creative team to bring another great season to our partners on Netflix. "

"Along with our partners on Lionsgate and Netflix, we couldn't be more excited to return for a second season of Sell ​​Sunset"Said Adam DiVello, the show's creator." This season includes even more ups and downs as we see our cast take on bigger rosters and even bigger challenges in the office and in their personal lives. Fans of the series will have a amazing new season!