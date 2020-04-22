"Sell Sunset" Star & Daytime Soap Alum Chrishell Stause Signs with UTA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Chrishell Stause, best known in the soap opera community for starring All my kids, The Young and the Restlessand like Jordan Ridgeway in Days of our lives. Stause, who is also a real estate agent in the luxurious Los Angeles luxury market, stars in the Netflix docuseries. Sell ​​Sunset, which follows your entry into the industry.

Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that Sell ​​Sunset He will return for a second season scheduled to debut on May 22.

Sell ​​Sunset Follow seven of Los Angeles' most successful real estate agents who all work under one roof at the number 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder while competing with the fierce L.A. market. and between them. They will do whatever it takes to get to the top of their game, while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

Stause's other credits include the Lifetime movie Staged Killer, ABC's body of evidence, and dating show host You Rock, let's roll for fuse.

She continues to be managed by Corner Booth Entertainment.