See Tiffany Haddish's hilarious response to rumors that she's dating

Tiffany Haddish It has none of the rumors of romance.

On Wednesday Girls Tour star hilariously shut down speculation that he's been dating Common during your virtual visit to TODAY, telling the host Hoda Kotb to "get out of my room,quot;.

"He's on Bumble," joked Tiffany, who is a Bumble spokesperson, when the mother of two asked to hear more about her recent date on the app, where she and Common highlighted their new virtual dating features. "We went on a virtual date for Bumble. Get out of my room, Hoda!" In addition to proving that she is single, Tiffany added: "Now it is just me in my room and all my clean clothes. I stacked all the clean clothes next to me to make it look like someone is in bed."

During their date, the Grammy-winning rapper and comedian seemed to be succeeding while flirting with each other. Before logging out, Common told Tiffany that she "would love to see you again,quot; and the two ended their conversation by saying "I love you,quot; to each other.