See Tiffany Haddish's hilarious response to rumors that she's dating

Tiffany Haddish It has none of the rumors of romance.
On Wednesday Girls Tour star hilariously shut down speculation that he's been dating Common during your virtual visit to TODAY, telling the host Hoda Kotb to "get out of my room,quot;.
"He's on Bumble," joked Tiffany, who is a Bumble spokesperson, when the mother of two asked to hear more about her recent date on the app, where she and Common highlighted their new virtual dating features. "We went on a virtual date for Bumble. Get out of my room, Hoda!" In addition to proving that she is single, Tiffany added: "Now it is just me in my room and all my clean clothes. I stacked all the clean clothes next to me to make it look like someone is in bed."
During their date, the Grammy-winning rapper and comedian seemed to be succeeding while flirting with each other. Before logging out, Common told Tiffany that she "would love to see you again,quot; and the two ended their conversation by saying "I love you,quot; to each other.
Before trying to figure out the status of their relationship, Hoda asked if she was actively in Bumble, to which Tiffany enthusiastically replied, "Yes, girl! Yes, girl, I'm in that Bumble and let me tell you something, okay? When I first enrolled in Bumble last year, it was great because what I like about it is where, as a woman, you can make the first move. You decide. "
When it comes to your ideal date of social estrangement, The Last O.G. Star shared that she and her Bumble date would order food through the app and spend an intimate night together. "Well, she's going to order the food because I'm the prize. I'm the woman. And I already made the first move. So, you can pay for the food," she joked. "You know, sometimes we watch movies together. He just talks. Dancing on the Bumble."
As for how Tiffany is doing while practicing social distancing, the Like a boss Star admitted that it was "quite surprising."
"Well, life in quarantine, darling, has been quite surprising," he said. "First off, I've been napping, like, ridiculously. This is way out of my sleep schedule. I've been sleeping like a cat. This is out of my time. I've been working in the garden, so that's It was really fun. I dusted off the tape. I've been doing that every day for a while, like five minutes. "
Watch the fun video above to see Tiffany's reaction to the common dating rumors and find out what new skill she wants to learn while distancing herself.
