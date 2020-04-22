Screening of Tua Tagovailoa's draft: an exchange, a slide, and all the other scenarios in the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most interesting quarterback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa won a national championship and was a Heisman Trophy finalist as part of a brilliant career in Alabama, where he racked up a 199.4 passer rating. He also dealt with knee and ankle injuries before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in 2019. With no NFL Combine or Pro Day to lean on, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper sees a unique top-10 proposition in the most important position in the game.

"It would be the most intriguing because of all of that, and limited ability to see and limited knowledge with doctors about what is happening to the world and the country right now," Kiper said in a conference call in March.

The draft-day odds for Tagovailoa depend on which franchise will weigh those risks and rewards, especially in the top 10. Here's a closer look at those scenarios:

Simulated project Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins have been linked to Tagovailoa in several simulated drafts, including Sporting News' seven-round simulation. Miami has been looking for a franchise quarterback since Dan Marino retired, and Tagovailoa possesses the ability to make plays when he's healthy, sparking an offense that averaged just 19.1 points per game last season. Miami would admit that last year's draft day trade for Josh Rosen was a failure, but it would also allow Tagovailoa to learn for a year behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, a veteran quarterback with 14 years of experience. That fits with Kiper's expectations for Tagovailoa as a rookie.

"I've always thought that you medically put a red shirt on him," Kiper said. "You let his body heal. You don't expect him to play. Four of the top five most active signal interlocutors in the NFL right now, the boys who are active playing quarterbacks with the most winners, four of the five didn't play as a rookie." .

There are rumors, perhaps smokescreens, that the Dolphins prefer Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert here.

Tua-to-Miami, however, remains the least complicated scenario. The rest would generate a much greater Twitter reaction.

Play in you? Washington and Detroit

The Redskins have the No. 2 pick, a new coach at Ron Rivera, and an apparently easy-to-send pick with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. That said, would Washington be entertaining by replacing Dwayne Haskins, last year's first-round pick, and go for Tagovailoa? That would be one of the riskiest choices in the NFL Draft and would tie Tagovailoa and Young for the rest of their careers.

Detroit would be the other interesting choice at n. # 3. The Lions are still financially tied to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and don't have a sensible financial outing until 2021, but the "red shirt,quot; scenario with Tagovailoa would make sense if it were his third year. Coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Brass feel that Tagovailoa is worth that risk. Despite that, cornerback Jeff Okudah makes more sense for the Lions here.

Detroit could also be one of those teams willing to change if a team wants Tagovailoa. There are four teams that stand out as interesting exchange candidates if the Tagovailoa market heats up in the first round.

You in the top 10: three teams to watch

Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6)

The Chargers released Philip Rivers through free agency, and as of now Tyrod Taylor is marked as a starter. Los Angeles is likely to seek a veteran quarterback through free agency like Cam Newton, but Tagovailoa could offer the same long-term stability in the job. The Chargers have room to swap first-round picks, but they may have to give up an intermediate-round pick with a team ahead of Miami to land Tagovailoa. It's doable and it shouldn't cost too much to go up.

Carolina Panthers (No. 7)

The Panthers released Newton and welcomed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $ 63 million contract. The franchise appears to be tied to Bridgewater for at least the first two years of that deal, which would mean that Tagovailoa would likely have to sit back and wait to become a starter. Carolina would be less likely to change as a result, but freshman coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady may be at least interested in Tagovailoa if he falls to No. 7.

Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9)

The Jaguars got rid of Nick Foles, and Gardner Minshew is in line to be Week 1 starter. New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden can work with that anytime soon, and Minshew had 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Tagovailoa, however, has a more dynamic skill set and has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. Jacksonville was burned in the first round by Blaine Gabbert (2011) and, to a lesser extent, Blake Bortles (2014), and that could cast doubt on the exchange. However, they do have the options to do so, with two selections in Rounds 1, 4, 5 and 6. If Tagovailoa is available, then Jacksonville can put together a package more easily than other teams.

Any other scenario would mean that a team would have to switch to the top 10 to get Tagovailoa. That's where some of the most popular teams come into play. This is where Tagovailoa could start to be a trend.

You out of the top 10: three teams to watch

Dallas Cowboys (No. 17)

The Cowboys have an exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, which means they have a year to negotiate a long-term deal. Does that open up the possibility of Dallas owner Jerry Jones taking Tagovailoa, who was a Cowboys fan while growing up? It's not impossible to know the circumstances under which Prescott replaced former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. This would be the best splash on draft day. Dallas has an extra selection in the fifth round, which could help move to the top 10. The most likely bet would be if Tagovailoa slips into this spot. Do you remember when Jones almost selected Johnny Manziel? Imagine if Dallas is on the clock with Tagovailoa on the board.

New England Patriots (No. 23)

Tom Brady is gone, and the Jarrett Stidham era seems like the next step for Bill Belichick. Unless, of course, he wants to be the smartest guy in the recruiting room. Former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome did that with Lamar Jackson two years ago, and Belichick can get all the inside information he needs from Alabama coach Nick Saban. One of Tagovailoa's best attributes is his vision, and that's a big reason why Brady was successful in Belichick's scheme for so many years. New England has three third-round picks and four sixth-round picks as part of an arsenal of 12 picks. If Belichick wants to move up and make this choice, then it can happen.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 49)

The Steelers don't have a first-round pick and may not have the leverage to get Tagovailoa without a first- or third-round pick. Pittsburgh doesn't pick until No. 49, and that could make Tagovailoa a bit risky. That said, the franchise needs to have a more palatable plan for life after Ben Roethlisberger, and last year it offered a teaser. AFC North Pittsburgh's rivals are poised as a quarterback. Baltimore has Lamar Jackson. Cleveland has Baker Mayfield, and Cincinnati will probably have Joe Burrow. Pittsburgh needs to think about the future, but they may have to wait another year to get there.

You and a possible first round slide

Kiper explains what is the biggest deterrent to drafting Tagovailoa in the first round, especially in a year when the draft preparations have been affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

"If everything had been perfect, a perfect world this year and everything would have been the way it's always been done, you still have the concern of durability," Kiper said. "Even if you are medically cleared and everything is fine with your hip and you are progressing and all of that has three separate injuries. Can you take any blows? Can you take blows and still come back and be healthy from those blows?"

Tagovailoa could easily slide down the board as a result of the unknown. Aaron Rodgers slipped to No. 24 in 2005. Jackson slipped to No. 32 in 2018. There is no Green Room this year, but Tagovailoa could be spending almost more time than usual, and that could open the door for other teams to weigh him down. . decision. If that happens, then someone could take a chance on Tagovailoa.

Health is a problem. However, reasonable expectations for 2020 will be the deciding factor for those GMs.

"As long as people medically sign, that's not as critical as if you come in with realistic expectations of what you're going to do as a rookie," Kiper said.