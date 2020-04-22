EXCLUSIVE: The operating environment Hollywood faces is the most discouraging of most people's lives, contrary to most assumptions about how the business works.

A sometimes overlooked but essential aspect of keeping movie and TV titles moving, for example, is market research. But how are focus groups and screenings supposed to happen in times of COVID-19?

Screen Engine / ASI has developed a suite of virtual research products designed to equip film and television customers with the information they need about consumer behaviors and attitudes.

"In this current climate of uncertainty, we find that the majority of our clients are seeking more consumer information than ever to help them manage the risks inherent in the decisions they are still making and will have to make," said Screen Engineer / CEO of ASI and said founder Kevin Goetz. "The credible solutions we are announcing are the result of the work of a" strike team "that we assembled to focus on the industry's health, safety, logistics and financial concerns."

One of the cornerstones of the research process is the screening test. With the future of reunions and theatrical screenings uncertain, but with a rabid appetite for entertainment content, Screen Engine / ASI is taking the process into the virtual realm. Instead of in-person screenings, an alternative uses bulk digital security methods and a well-researched group of respondents who watch a movie or TV show and participate in online discussion groups. Markup tests are still part of the mix, and the focus groups can be watched by the client and the creative team through a video feature.

In addition to virtual screenings, new products include live online script reads and emerging information communities and Boss, a box office scheduling simulator. Boss, in the words of Screen Engine / ASI, "will help dealers make informed decisions about the release date when theaters reopen."