Scheana Shay admits that she called the paparazzi herself

During the Tuesday night episode of See what happens live with Andy CohenScheana Shay admitted to calling the paparazzi for publicity. Page Six claims the reality star appeared on the show earlier this week, where she made her surprising revelation.

The 34-year-old star told the host of the Bravo television series, "Sometimes I have, yes," when asked if he ever called media reporters. Cohen went on to tell a story from the time he called him in Palm Springs and asked if he could "paparazzi (her)" outside a Walmart.

Andy asked if it was a joke they were both involved in. Fans Vanderpump Rules know that this is not the first time that accusations have come to the fore. Stassi Schroeder did the same when she accused Shay of calling the paparazzi during Give 'em Lala … with Randall.

Schroeder, 31, said on his podcast that there was a person who did that kind of thing. She said, "Scheana does that when she goes to Hawaii." He added that he did the same when Patrick Meagher broke up with her before a trip to Mexico.

As Shay's fans know, she's also been seen publicly with other reality TV stars, including DeMario Jackson in Hawaii and Robby Hayes as well. She used to hang out with Mike Shay, her ex-husband, in the same area.

While it may seem shocking, calling paparazzi about yourself is nothing new. In fact, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, was accused of organizing paparazzi photos to better look in public view.

The scandal happened around the same time when Meghan was preparing to marry the former British prince, Harry. Thomas Markle later withdrew from going to his daughter's wedding due to a last-minute operation in Mexico.

Ad

However, many people on social media believed that he was just looking for an excuse not to pursue his embarrassing public accident. One of R. Kelly's accusers was also accused of organizing a paparazzi TMZ intervention.



Post views:

0 0