Says Most CNN Won't Be Back In Office Before September – Deadline

CNN's Jeff Zucker told the network's workforce on Wednesday that most employees will not return to their offices until early September, as precautions are kept to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Zucker said that as they look to back down "very slowly," "we won't be back in the office significantly any time soon."

In an email to employees obtained by DeadlineZucker wrote that currently about 10% of its workforce worldwide continues to go to their offices, and that number will increase to around 15% in early June.

"Our expectation is that the rest of you will not return before the beginning of September, with some exceptions in July for news gathering and some in August, depending on political conventions," he wrote. “Of course, none of these dates is set in stone, and there are many questions to be answered before we can move forward. But, to be clear, the production of our shows will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of the summer. The same for digital. "

Some on-air personalities have continued to anchor from single-person studies in the network's New York offices, while others have been reporting from their homes. Chris Cuomo, who contracted the virus, has been presenting his show Cuomo Prime Time from his basement.

Zucker wrote: “I fully understand that this news will meet mixed emotions. Some will be relieved, others disappointed. We understand that. We hope that you all appreciate the difficult balance that we are solving, with the highest priority for your well-being. "

News of the decision was first reported by The daily beast.

Other media outlets are also trying to determine when to return to the workplace. In a memo to employees earlier this month, Fox News had targeted a reopening state on May 4, but New York and elsewhere have since extended orders to stay home until the middle of the month.

Zucker's memo is below:

It's been six weeks since most of us started working from home. The world has changed dramatically in that time, and so has the way CNN operates. Once again, I want to thank each of you for your continued commitment to keep us on the air and online. We have informed more people around the world about this global pandemic than any other news organization.

As I pointed out last week, we are beginning to think about how some of us might be able to return to the office in the coming weeks and months. We continue to rely heavily on local authorities, as well as our partners at AT&T and WarnerMedia, as we think about those decisions. But we have made some early decisions. I wanted to share this information now because I know that many of you are already anticipating the summer months when it comes to planning for you and your families.

First of all, at every stage of this in the coming months, our priority will always be health and safety. There will be important protocols in our workspaces that will reflect that, and I hope they will be in place for many months. We are also well aware of the pressure it puts on many of us with children, especially with schools not in session and many summer camps and reduced activities. In addition, there are major problems regarding transportation in large metropolitan areas, and many questions remain about the availability of evidence.

So here's the headline: We won't be back in the office significantly any time soon. We're going to backtrack very slowly, with an emphasis at first on the roles that are directly related to keeping the CNN US network on the air, as well as news gathering. As a result, for most of you, on all of our networks and platforms, returning to the office will not occur significantly before the end of summer. We are currently in approximately 10 percent of our workforce in our offices worldwide. We expect that number to rise to around 15 percent in the first phase, in early June. Our expectation is that the rest of you will not be back before the beginning of September, with some exceptions in July for news gathering and some in August, depending on political conventions. Of course, neither of these dates is set in stone, and many questions remain to be answered before we can move forward. But, to be clear, the production of our shows will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of the summer. The same for digital. I should also point out that our Hong Kong office will likely operate at different times, as they have during this crisis, determined by local conditions there.

We are working closely with your division leaders to establish which of you will be in the first wave of people to return to the office. But in reality, it will only be an extension of how we are working now, and will continue to be only on a voluntary basis. For those of you who will potentially be part of this group, you will receive news from your managers in the coming weeks. As I said, I don't even anticipate this group returning to any of our offices before the beginning of June. I assure you that as we make these decisions, we will keep you informed.

I fully understand that this news will meet mixed emotions. Some will be relieved, others disappointed. We understand that. Our hope is that you all appreciate the very difficult balance that we are solving, with the highest priority for your well-being.

As always, feel free to contact your manager or your human resources partner if you have questions or concerns. What I want to communicate to you now is that we will take this VERY slowly in the coming months. You'll hear more of his leadership and me as our plans come together. I remain incredibly impressed with how well this entire organization has adapted to our new reality, and as a result, we can approach this return with all the caution and good sense it deserves. So once again, my thanks to all of you.

Jeff