Salim Khan justifies his decision to go for a walk during the closure of the coronavirus

While Salman Khan is trapped on his Panvel farm due to the coronavirus blockade, his father Salim Khan is currently quarantined from elves at his Bandra residence. In an interview with a daily leader, Salim Khan revealed he goes out for a walk briefly despite closure.

In the interview, Salim Khan explained that walking is a routine that he has maintained for almost 40 years. He said his doctor had advised him several years ago to start walking to deal with his lower back problems. He said he cannot stop walking because of the blockage as it could affect his lower back. Said you could go outdoors, but take all kinds of precautions when going outside. In addition, he stated that he had obtained a government pass. He couldn't understand what all the fuss was about as he wasn't the only one walking on the road, there were other people too.

In another recent interview, Salim Khan revealed that he keeps in touch with Salman and the rest of his family in Panvel with the help of video calls.