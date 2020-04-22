Saif Ali Khan on the success of his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior



Saif Ali Khan portrayed Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Her performance in this negative character was appreciated by both the public and critics.

Speaking about the movie, Saif recently said that while he knew Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would do well at the box office, no one expected him to do the kind of business he ended up doing. "There are certain aspects of the film. It is a very patriotic film and it meets all the requirements when it comes to being bigger than life. It will probably be on paper, if there is any film of mine that is expected to do this well, that was it. "But no one thought Tanhaji could do this box office performance."

Unfortunately, Saif was embroiled in controversy after making some derogatory comments in an interview about the film's historical inaccuracy. He said, "For some reason I didn't take a position … maybe next time I will. I was really excited to play the role because it's a delightful role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is story. I'm pretty aware of what the story was. I'd really like to be part of a film industry that takes a stand that doesn't make massive movies like that. Movies that would rather say 'hey, this is what the story is "instead of molding it to a certain kind of belief. But people say that's what works and that's what gives it the extra kind of impact, I mean it's more than just an action movie. There is an idea that seems to have gotten, but certainly a dangerous idea. "

Rumors suggested that Saif's comments had upset Ajay Devgn. Reacting to that, Saif joked, "Bahot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai