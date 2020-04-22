SAG-AFTRA Hosts Webinar to Update Talent Agents on Industry Closure and Force Majeure Statements at Closed Shows – Deadline

SAG-AFTRA is hosting a webinar at this time with Hollywood talent agents to discuss the industry shutdown and the contractual obligations of employers who declared the coronavirus pandemic a "force majeure" event when productions closed. film and television.

In a message to agents, the union said it has had "many conversations with its agents about how signatory companies may be required to pay union artists under their personal services agreements during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Hoping to further assist you in this regard, Entertainment Contracts staff wants to host a webinar with their agents so that they can better understand what actions SAG-AFTRA has taken so far to protect the interests of its performers (and their representatives) during this uncertain time. Staff will review the positions taken by the signatory companies (including claims of an alleged "hiatus"), the myriad of payment agreements that the union has already negotiated and what the future is likely to bring " .

Related story David White of SAG-AFTRA on track to restart film and television production as Labor Safety Committee takes center stage in setting guidelines

Karen Stuart, executive director of the Talent Agents Association, told its members that the ATA “has been in regular contact with all of our industry partners as we strive to keep ATA members informed. To this end, SAG-AFTRA has agreed to present a webinar to our members focused on COVID-related film / TV postponements. "

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 1.7 million in emergency aid to union members; 100 requests for help that arrive daily

Last month, SAG-AFTRA told its members that “producers who close production can declare a Force Majeure, which gives production and, in some cases, performers, the right to postpone or end a commitment. While a pandemic like COVID-19 can serve as a triggering event for Force Majeure, if it qualifies in a particular case it requires individual analysis. Performers may be entitled to pay, including partial salary during a postponement, and may be required to provide services at the conclusion of a postponement. Determining the rights and obligations of a performer in cases of force majeure is a complex exercise that depends on several factors. "