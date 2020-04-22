Ryan Seacrest Keeps Original American Idol Desk in His Garage, Says It Will Be "Helpful,quot; the Rest of This Season

Almost two decades have passed since American idol It premiered for the first time, and host Ryan Seacrest still has a great memory of the inaugural season sitting in his garage. Now Seacrest's sentimentality, or his accumulation problem, will come in handy during the American idol live shows in the middle of the COVID-19 blockade.

Seacrest visited Instagram on Tuesday to show fans that he saved the original desktop for the series that was once used by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. The media mogul explained that he has had the desktop stored for over three years, but now he will use it to host American idol from home.

"Hi guys. So we're rehearsing for American idol … and this desk is the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had, "Seacrest said." I never thought we would use it again, but it will be useful for this Sunday. "

Seacrest will be sitting behind the silver desk with blue neon accents when the live social distancing episodes begin airing this week on ABC with current hosts Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

In the legend of his post, Seacrest wrote that he kept the desk in case of an emergency and now the time has come. He added that this season of American idol It will be "historic on many levels,quot; and will stream from 25 different locations. Those venues will be the home of Seacrest, the respective homes of the three judges, the home of taxpayer Bobby Bones, and the homes of the top 20 contestants.

To continue with the American idol According to the tradition of live shows and audience voting, contestants will perform remotely while isolating themselves, and then the audience will be able to vote for their favorites starting this Sunday.

American idol it premiered on Fox in 2002, and Seacrest revealed during an interview in 2016 that it barely got the job. He ended up co-hosting the first season with Brian Dunkelman, but Seacrest says his first big jump almost didn't happen.

Ryan Seacrest revealed that just before auditioning for American idol, also auditioned for the hosting concert at Family dispute, which is produced by the same company as the singing competition. He said he tried well for the game show gig, and that he had a choice to take it or wait American idol.

"Something in the back of my mind," Seacrest told Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show during the day. Harry. "I thought Fief It would be the great opportunity. I wasn't making a big television. Anyway, I was psyched, so it turned out that I waited and Idol it was the show. "

New episodes of American idol air on Sunday nights on ABC.



