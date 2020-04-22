Russell Crowe reflects on the tragic gladiator finale: Ridley Scott said there was no way he could live

Russell Crowe fans will know that Gladiator Arguably it is one of the best movies of all time, and it played a crucial role in the revival of period movies.

Indiewire claims that the finale to the Ridley Scott Academy Award winning film has continued to shock viewers since its release twenty years ago. In case you missed it, the ending features Russell Crowe's character Maximus vs. Commodus, played by Joaquin Pheonix, in the Colosseum.

As Russell manages to kill the corrupt Emperor of Rome, he dies in the process from a stab wound to the lungs before heading out onto the battlefield. Reportedly, Ridley initially planned for Russell's character to live.

But after the movie progressed and the mood settled, Ridley told him that there was no way the Russell character could live. It simply had to end with Maximus passing away. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Crowe reflected on the film's iconic ending.

He remembered the moment Scott approached him with the idea. Russell said it felt good, because the character's line, "My name is Maximus," was basically like a suicide note from the start. Russell said Scott approached him and said he couldn't see how Maximus could live.

Scott asked what Maximus would do even once he finally completed his act of revenge. The entire film revolves around avenging the death of his murdered wife and son. Russell agreed, jokingly saying that it is not as if he was "going to run a pizzeria at the Colosseum."

Also, his final speech carries more weight with his death, therefore it was simply the right decision for the character. However, it was not all drama behind the scenes. Crowe said it was difficult to film the scene of the speech because every time he took off his helmet, his hair stood on end.

Russell joked that he tried to do it slowly, but regardless of what he did, two pieces of hair always stood up and made him look like a "Teletubby,quot;. Ridley solved the problem by zooming in on his face and skipping the back of his head.



