Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

After working on 'Planet 9' which she described as 'music for healing' for five years, the former 'Charmed' actress plans to make it available on all music platforms on Friday, April 24.

Rose McGowan is set to release her debut album, "Planet 9", after working on the project for five years.

The actress reveals the inspiration for the record and its title comes from an imaginary childhood escape, revealing she used to transport herself there when she was going through tough times.

"I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9," she explains. "I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet. As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble."

"Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet they named Planet 9 – it's the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s! They found my Planet 9! Around the same time, I met some French electronic musicians, and I decided to make music that has the power to lift your spirit. I know this, art, heals. "

McGowan also took to Instagram to announce that a portion of proceeds from sales of "Planet 9" will go towards the fight against COVID-19.

"Planet 9 will be on all music platforms this Friday, April 24, but if you go to Bandcamp to purchase 20% of money earned will go to Covid-19 relief," she posted. "Planet 9 is music for healing, come on a new kind of journey."

Rose has taken a break from appearing onscreen in recent years to focus on activism work in the wake of rape accusations she made about disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017.